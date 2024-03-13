Source: Man in court for fondling girl (11) – The Southern Eye

A 27-YEAR-OLD Fort Rixon man who allegedly proposed love to an 11-year-old girl before fondling her breasts on Monday appeared before Bulawayo Magistrate Ernert Muzembi facing a charge of indecent assault.

The man pleaded guilty to the charge and was remanded in custody to March 20 for sentencing.

The court heard that sometime in August last year, the man approached the child at her father’s shop situated at Riverton business centre, Fort Rixon, and proposed love to her.

The girl (name withheld) allegedly accepted the proposal and during the same day, the man took advantage of the absence of the girls’ parents and took her to his uncle’s homestead.

The man allegedly grabbed the girl and fondled her breasts despite protest from the complainant.

The court heard that the accused continued fondling the complainant’s breasts telling her that he was entitled to the act since he was her boyfriend.

After the indecent assault, the man took the girl back to Riverton business centre before giving her a US$1 note.