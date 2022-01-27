Source: Mashonaland West dams 100 % full, continue to fill up | The Herald

A Mhangura farmer, Ms Nomhle Mliswa at her Summerhill Farm dam that is spilling. She failed to irrigate wheat last year due to receding water dam levels

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

MOST dams that are used for irrigation purposes in the province are 100 percent full with the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) forecasting more increased inflows as rains persist.

Zinwa corporate affairs manager, Mrs Marjory Munyonga confirmed to The Herald that most dams in the province were above 100 percent full as at January 21.

“As at January 21, 2022, the national dam level average had risen to 86, 9 percent. The number of dams that are now full and spilling also continues to grow.

“While the water in the dams is sufficient to meet the domestic and summer irrigation needs, farmers involved in summer irrigation are advised to approach their respective service centres and sign water abstraction agreements as required by the law,” she said.

Dams around Sanyati catchment are above 100 percent while those in Manyame catchment area are above 66 percent.

Farmers in the province are optimistic of a bumper winter-wheat irrigated crop this year as many failed to irrigate their crops last year due to receding water level.