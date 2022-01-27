Source: Sharpe dismisses clash with Nick Price | The Herald

Kenneth Sharpe

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

West Properties chief executive officer Mr Kenneth Sharpe has dismissed rumours that he bought the Warren Hills Golf Club from Harare City Council after it had turned down an offer from golf legend Nick Price.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday, Sharpe dismissed the rumours as fake.

“The story that was circulating about Nick Price is completely not factual. City of Harare has confirmed that there is no offer from Nick Price or request to buy the golf course.

“I spoke to Nick Price in person on Saturday afternoon. He lives in Florida and he kindly explained that, his position was he hasn’t been to Zimbabwe in the last five years. He doesn’t have any interests in Zimbabwe and he never approached City of Harare so he didn’t know actually where it was coming from,” he said.

Sharpe said he told Price of his plans to revamp the Warren Hills Golf Course and he was quite excited because he had almost written off Zimbabwe thinking that there was nothing to come back home for and he was quite encouraged that if this golf course goes ahead he would definitely like to get involved and work with us.

” I can assure you that Price has no interest in buying the golf course. I don’t know where that came from,” he said.

He went on saying that his company has joined hands with the Harare City Council to revamp the Warren Hills Golf course into a world class venue.

Mr Sharpe said so far they have engaged Peter Matkovich who is a top designer of golf courses in Africa and provided plans for the Golf course and they are in the final stages of finalising a contract with him.

Mr Sharpe added that said there were still several months away from execution. Servicing of the land will be done first and like what they did in Pomona City Phase 1.

“We will do the same development in the Golf course and once this is complete we will then move on to the structural building,” he said.

He went on saying that there is a lot of work that needs to be done and that includes recreational features like water features.