MDC Alliance has announced the abduction of two of their members today in Masvingo in the presence of Zimbabwe Republic Police officers.

Source: MDC Alliance Masvingo Youth Leaders Abducted – The Zimbabwean

More details will be shared on the matter although there is clear indication Masvingo Province opposition members are no longer safe.

MDC Alliance said,”#BREAKING Zanu PF youths have kidnapped MDCA youth leaders Arnold Batirai and Admire Kufamba. They were kidnapped 30 mins ago in the presence of the police and army. #MasvingoPoliticalViolence”