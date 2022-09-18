Mnangagwa’s son distances himself from illegal housing project 

Source: Mnangagwa’s son distances himself from illegal housing project – The Standard

One of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s sons has distanced himself from an illegal housing project in Harare’s Belvedere suburb, which is linked to Zanu PF activists.

Kudakwashe David Mnangagwa said he had nothing to do with Brickstone Builders and Contractors where his namesake Kudakwashe Mnangagwa — also believed to be the president’s son — is listed as a director.

“A cursory check with the Deeds Office or companies registry would have solved this puzzle,” Kudakwashe David Mnangagwa told The Standard after the publication of the exposè last Sunday.

“I have no knowledge and involvement in such a project remotely, or otherwise.”

A certificate of incorporation for Brickstone Builders and Contractors obtained from the Deeds Office lists a Kudakwashe Mnangagwa (ID number: 29 – 158087 X29)  as one of the directors.

Four of the company’s six directors share a Warren Park D address while the other two share a Newlands address.

In light of the new information, we unreservedly apologise to Kudakwashe David Mnangagwa for any inconvenience caused by the mix-up. Kudakwashe David Mnangagwa has provided sufficient information to show that he is not the Kudakwashe Mnangagwa, who is associated with Brickstone Builders and Contractors. The background to the story also wrongly insinuated that he was linked to other criminal activities that were committed by other people who share his first name and surname.

 

