Source: More calls for peaceful elections –Newsday Zimbabwe

Maparutsa appealed to all political parties to unite and work together in guaranteeing a peaceful election.

THE CHURCH through the Zimbabwe Heads of Christian Denomination (ZHCD) has called on all political parties and citizens to desist from engaging in violent acts during this year’s electoral period.

Speaking at the peace pledge signing ceremony in Bulawayo on Friday last week, the ZHCD president Never Muparutsa said the church had a pivotal role to play in ensuring violence-free elections.

“The political jackets that we wear should not make us view each other differently or as enemies. We have an obligation and responsibility to be each other’s keeper,” he said.

“It is my plea, therefore, that we all come together, be it as political leaders or as political members, to honour and respect the peace we are enjoying.”

An Afrobarometer survey recently revealed that at least 70% of Zimbabweans are afraid of becoming political violence victims before, during and after the August 23 general elections.

The results followed a research done by the Mass Public Opinion Institute in May this year on behalf of the Afrobarometer Network.

The survey focused on the quality of democracy and governance in Zimbabwe.