Nation plans to boost economic ties with India 

Dr Godfrey Chipare

Africa Moyo in NEW DELHI, India

Zimbabwe expects to tie durable and game-changing deals from its participation in the 18th edition of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)-Exim Bank Conclave on India-Africa Growth Partnership that begins here tomorrow.

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, who is expected to lead the Zimbabwean delegation, is anticipated to arrive today.

The conclave runs until Friday.

In an interview yesterday, Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to India, Dr Godfrey Chipare, said preparations for the conclave were going on well.

He said apart from attending the conclave, VP Chiwenga would also meet his Indian counterpart and India’s Minister of Health.

Dr Chipare said as the Zimbabwean Embassy in New Delhi, they were honoured “to be given the opportunity to welcome the esteemed delegation” led by VP Chiwenga.

“His visit to India is a robust iteration of our foreign policy posture as it pertains to the engagement and re-engagement for enhanced economic diplomacy,” said Dr Chipare.

“Attention is very high as this is an annual pilgrimage to India by African countries.

“We have, to date, 42 confirmations from African countries with 800 business executives from Africa and 800 business executives from the Indian side.” Dr Chipare said Zimbabwe and India enjoy “excellent” political relations but there was a need to upscale economic relations between the two.

“(So) we welcome the delegation as we think it answers our plea for enhanced interaction with India in the area of economic relations.

“India is currently the fifth largest economy in the world and at the end of this decade, it is expected to be the third largest.

“It’s the most populous country (in the world with over 1,4 billion people) and opportunities abound but we have to identify these opportunities and a visit like this helps open visitors for mutual beneficial cooperation.

“I hope the issue of locating Zimbabwe as a key partner with India will be carried in a manner that is beneficial to the country,” said Dr Chipare.

India is a strong player in the pharmaceutical industry and with VP Chiwenga also being the Minister of Health and Child Care, he is expected to exchange notes with the Indian Health Minister, on how best Zimbabwe can boost its pharmaceutical sector.

In the area of diagnostics, Dr Chipare said there were Indian companies prepared to establish diagnostics in all urban centres in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe will also seek to engage potential investors for the revival of the railways sector.

National Railways of Zimbabwe general manager, Mrs Respina Zinyanduko, is understood to be part of the delegation.

Discussions around micro-small to medium enterprises is also expected, with a view to boost their operations, and consequently contribution to the national economy.

Turning to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Dr Chipare said it presents Zimbabwe and the rest of the continent an opportunity to grow their industries.

With an agreement now in place, Dr Chipare said implementation is now crucial.

“Intra-African trade is miniscule due to historical reasons, but we can’t look at history. We need to be forward looking,” said Dr Chipare.

“I think the area of infrastructure development is also very important. For you to trade, you need accessibility either by road, rail or air,” said Dr Chipare.

Zimbabwe has embarked on a massive infrastructure development drive focusing on roads, border posts and airports.

The key Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge highway has been constructed and over 440km of the 585km highway have been completed and opened to traffic. The Beitbridge Border Post has also been upgraded and modernised, with three channels created for trucks, buses, and private vehicles and pedestrians.

This has improved efficiency at the border, and truck drivers now spend anything from 40 minutes to one hour to be processed, unlike the many hours, if not days, they spent before the modernisation process.