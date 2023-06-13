Passion drives sculptor with unique touch 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Shepherd Muvirimi

Kundai Marunya Arts Correspondent

Sculpture is an art that is physically demanding as it involves heavy lifting and turning of stone material, chiselling, grinding and polishing using hand-held tools.

Many would-be artists have even given up due to manual demands that leave one blistered most of the time.

To those that stick with Shona Sculpture, as Zimbabwe’s stone art is widely referred to, it is the sheer passion of creating, and making beautiful pieces that express what lies deep within the soul which drives them.

One such exceptional artist is 45-year-old Shepherd Muvirimi, a sculptor who operates from Chitungwiza Arts Centre (CAC).

His passion drove him to continue the trade despite losing his palm in an accident.

Muvirimi’s story starts with his introduction to stone sculpture back in 1998.

“I just fell in love with the art, creating something meaningful out of a stone. It’s a passion that has fed me and helped me take care of my family over the years. It is what I love doing.”

Muvirimi said he was amputated in 2011.

“When I started out I used both hands,” he said.

“I was amputated in 2011 following an accident.” The amputation meant he had to end his passion for five years until he picked up his tools again in 2016, doing what most believed was impossible.

Muvirimi said he joined CAC in 2017, marking his return to full-time sculpting.

“I took a five-year break then started sculpting again in 2016,” he said.

“It was hard at first, having to relearn the art, this time using a single hand, but through perseverance I found myself making good pieces. In 2017, I joined Chitungwiza Arts Centre, marking my return to full-time sculpting.”

Muvirimi’s practice stands as a testament that nothing is impossible if one puts their mind and heart to it.

At his stand are various impressive pieces he has created without employing an assistant as some of his able-bodied colleagues do.

“At some point before the amputation, I would employ assistants, but as of now I work alone, I can’t afford to pay an assistant,” he said. Muvirimi is one of a number of artists who have entered a sculpture competition themed “United in Diversity” currently running at CAC

The competition was organised by the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) with sponsorship from the European Union as part of the ongoing annual Culture Month.

For the competition, Muvirimi entered an art piece titled; “Chitsva Chirimurutsoka”, a title borrowed from a local idiom.

The art piece depicts a face carved on the foot. Muvirimi said he wanted to show how moving around can expose one to new things.

“When you travel you discover new things,” he said.

“It took me three weeks to come up with the piece. I used opal, a hard rock, unlike spring stone which is soft and easier to work on.”