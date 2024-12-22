Source: NEW: EcoCash resolves technical challenges, apologises to customers | The Sunday Mail

Online Reporter

EcoCash, the mobile money transacting platform, has apologised to customers following the recent challenges experienced on its transacting platform, which has since been resolved.

“EcoCash would like to thank the transacting public for its patience during the past few days when the EcoCash platform experienced technical challenges that resulted in our valued customers and channel partners experiencing difficulties in transacting on our platform,” said the company in a statement.

“The challenge was caused by glitches within our core infrastructure. Our technical teams have been working around the clock with our hardware and software supplier to resolve the issues, and we are pleased to advise our customers and channel partners that the issues have now been successfully resolved. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused by the system challenges to all our valued customers. We would like take this opportunity to assure the transacting public and all our stakeholders that we are determined to ensure that our mobile money platform continues to provide the transacting convenience it has offered to all Zimbabweans for more than 10 years.

“Thank you once again for your patience and for your continued support over the years. We wish you all a Merry Christmas,” it added.