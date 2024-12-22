Source: We’re diverse, but one: President | The Sunday Mail

Debra Matabvu

Chief Reporter

THE Second Republic will continue pursuing strategies that strengthen national unity and social cohesion to enhance economic transformation, President Mnangagwa has said.

In his message for Unity Day, which falls today, delivered at State House in Harare, President Mnangagwa said since the signing of the Unity Accord 37 years ago, Zimbabwe has exhibited enduring unity and resilience despite years of challenges and the machinations of external detractors.

He said some of the strategies being pursued by the Second Republic for unity included grassroots development, decentralisation of services and heritage-based approaches led by traditional leaders.

“Under the Second Republic, we are cementing and consolidating national unity and social cohesion through several strategies,” he said.

“These include accelerated development at grassroots level and broader decentralisation.

“Home-grown unity and peace-building processes, led by our chiefs, are a testimony of the effectiveness of our heritage-based strategies in addressing contemporary realities.

“Let us, therefore, look ahead to a brighter future as we continuously discover the strength that resides in our diversity, culture and traditions.”

President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe’s remarkable progress and transformation across various sectors had been driven by its rich diversity in customs, languages and cultures, underscoring the nation’s strength as a cohesive unit.

“We remain inspired to continue demonstrating unparalleled national strength, resilience and unflinching patriotism to our country,” he said.

“The numerous attacks and ill-will we have endured from detractors over the years were aimed at sowing seeds of division and disunity.

“However, the people of this great nation have remained vigilant and resolute. Our trials and tribulations have become the wind beneath our wings that helps us to soar to greater heights like the fish eagle that adorns our sacred national flag.

“Through oneness and common purpose, we are recording evident transformation in every facet of the economy, village by village, ward by ward and sector by sector.”

President Mnangagwa said although local norms, customs, languages and culture were diverse, the country remained a composite and solid unitary State.

“From Zambezi to Limpopo, from Plumtree to Mutare, and across the most remote villages in our country, we sing with pride one national anthem and fly one national flag,” he said.

“We are diverse, but one. Thirty-seven years since this historic National Accord, self-hate, violence, tribalism and regionalism are now rejected in our national psyche and culture.

“We embraced and embedded unity, peace, self-belief and confidence in our identity as the sons and daughters of this sacred soil.”

He congratulated Zimbabweans for excelling in various fields over the past year, urging them to use their achievements to propel national development and the attainment of Vision 2030.

“It, therefore, gives me great pleasure to congratulate all Zimbabweans, at home and abroad, in their various socio-economic and cultural endeavours for their hard work and achievements over the past year,” he said.

“Let us continue running our own race, competing solely with who we were yesterday, for the ultimate benefit of the peoples of our great motherland, Zimbabwe.

“Unity, patriotism, peace, as well as love and respect for one another, are indispensable values to accelerate the development of our country.”

He added: “I, therefore, call upon all citizens to commemorate this National Unity Day with sober reflections and recommit to the rich national heritage embodied in the historic Unity Accord of 1987.

“Never, never, never again, should anything ever divide us. United we must stand, strong and solid as the walls of Great Zimbabwe, from which we derive our nation’s name.

“Hand in hand, in unity, from village to the provincial level; sector by sector and industry by industry, Vision 2030 shall surely become a reality.”

President Mnangagwa commended the nation’s resilience in the face of challenges such as droughts caused by the El Niño phenomenon, and other economic shocks.

He highlighted Zimbabwe’s leadership during the 44th SADC Summit in August as a reflection of its enduring spirit of unity.

“Together as one united people, we have persevered, endured and continue to build resilience against the negative impact of climate change and other economic shocks,” he said.

“The enduring spirit of unity that forms the bedrock and a fundamental character trait of our nation, Zimbabwe, was reflective during our hosting of the 44th SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government held in August this year.

“Therefore, in executing its role and responsibilities as the SADC Chairman, Zimbabwe will do its part towards consolidating solidarity and inclusion for the overall goal of poverty eradication and multi-sectoral integration of our united region.”

President Mnangagwa took the opportunity to wish the nation a happy and safe festive holiday.

He said: “As we celebrate this important national holiday, let us do so responsibly and safely, especially for the travelling and commuting public.

“With these remarks, on my own behalf, that of Government and indeed my family, I wish all fellow citizens, at home and abroad, a Merry Christmas and a prosperous 2025.

“May the New Year ahead bring hope and greater prosperity for our motherland, Zimbabwe.”