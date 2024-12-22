Source: Price stability, bonuses: Markets bustle with Christmas cheer | The Sunday Mail

Theseus Shambare

A WAVE of festive cheer has swept across the country, as Zimbabweans make final preparations for Christmas Day on Wednesday, amidst an atmosphere of palpable joy and excitement made possible by some disposable income and price stability.

Yesterday, people across the country were engaging in last-minute shopping sprees for holiday supplies, while others embarked on long-distance journeys to their respective hometowns and villages to celebrate with their loved ones.

The festive mood has been further bolstered by the price stability in the market, which has restored consumers’ purchasing power following Government interventions to curb inflation.

Public sector workers received a massive financial boost, with the second instalment of their annual bonuses being paid out last week, along with their December salaries.

To ease pressure on the banking system and minimise long queues, the Government decided to split the bonus payments into two instalments.

As was done last year, traditional leaders and their messengers also received their 13th cheques.

In Harare, markets and malls were bustling with activity, as families stocked up on food, decorations and gifts.

Long-distance bus stations were similarly busy, with travellers seeking to reunite with their loved ones for the holidays.

Harare’s Central Business District (CBD) was a hive of activity, as shoppers raced through the streets, with some shops experiencing near-Black Friday frenzies, particularly those into clothing, food, liquor and gifts.

Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions president Mrs Cecilia Alexander praised the timely payment of civil servants’ bonuses and salaries.

She said that helped amplify the Christmas excitement.

“I can confirm that civil servants received their bonuses well before the festive season, something that is commendable,” she said.

“Previously, we had some years when we would actually go without being paid, a situation that was not pleasant.”

Price stability, a result of Government interventions to contain exchange rate distortions and speculative behaviour, has further fuelled the holiday cheer.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers president Mr Denford Mutashu said basic commodities and non-essentials were well-stocked nationwide, including in rural areas.

“Price stability was achieved after Government’s measures to contain marauding price escalations and exchange rate distortions that were driven by speculative behaviour on the parallel market,” he said.

“The period prior to the festive season has remained calm and we have not experienced wanton price increases and profiteering.

“Basic commodities and non-essentials, including alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, are fully stocked.”

He discouraged consumers from panic-buying.

“Consumers should not panic-buy as basic goods are sufficiently available across the country, with special attention being given to rural areas and other marginalised areas.

“Our research has shown that both urban and rural shops are well-stocked and ready for the festive season.”

The Consumer Council of Zimbabwe (CCZ) is monitoring market practices to protect consumers from unethical behaviour.

Said CCZ chief executive officer Mrs Rosemary Mpofu: “We are monitoring and tracking prices of basic goods and services to ensure consumers get full value for their money.

“This is in line with our mandate of consumer protection during this festive season to ensure consumers are protected against any unethical and unscrupulous business practices.”

Retailers have launched numerous promotions, offering discounts on groceries, clothing, toys and school supplies.

Informal sector operators have also reported brisk business, with shoppers taking advantage of varied payment options.

“People are spending big,” said Mr Luckmore Changwara, who runs a shop along Rezende Street in Harare. “The shopping activity is incredible.

“We are accepting a wide range of payment methods. Unfortunately, the mobile money platform has been disappointing these past two weeks. If it is restored, we foresee a boost in sales.”

The festive season has boosted demand in the beauty and personal care sector, with salons and barber shops bustling with customers eager to look their best.

“Business is booming,” said Ms Juliet Sinakoma, a hairdresser at Joina City.

“I have been welcoming new clients every day this week (last week).”

Transport operators have reported increased passenger traffic for both long-distance and urban routes.

Surprisingly, this year has seen only limited incidents of demand-driven fare hikes, offering welcome relief for commuters.

“This time we have not increased fares, but our trips have increased significantly and our buses are always full,” said Mr Joshua Warikandwa, an employee of a long-distance bus company.

Traffic congestion in central Harare was at its peak for much of last week, owing to increased activity in the city centre.

Law-enforcement agencies have risen to the challenge, with police offers deployed at busy intersections to control traffic and avoid congestion.

Amid the festivities, some parents and guardians have been busy preparing for next year’s school term, flocking to outlets for uniforms, textbooks and other supplies.

“I will enjoy my holidays much more knowing that I would have already purchased school uniforms for my kids,” said Ms Gertrude Gaviro, a mother of two.