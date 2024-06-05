Source: Nust students barred from exams over fees –Newsday Zimbabwe

A NUMBER of National University of Science and Technology (Nust) students have been barred from writing examinations over non-payment of tuition fees.

Among these students are some who had paid but had not registered their modules for the semester.

Yesterday, a first year Geographical Information Systems student complained after he was locked out of the examination room despite having partially paid his fees.

“I had paid a partial amount of the fees but was unable to clear the amount for registration status in time before the examinations. This means that I have failed my modules by default which is a serious blow to my academics,” he said.

Nust director of communications and marketing, Thabani Mpofu, urged students to approach university authorities to make payment plans.

“We have a team working on those who have problems for one reason or the other but we are not able to reach out to all the students,” Mpofu said.

“It is the responsibility of the students to reach out as they are aware of whom to approach on campus on such matters.”

The university has been urging students to pay at least half of their semester fees in order to register and write their examinations with results withheld until they have cleared their arrears.

The government once ordered the Bulawayo-based institution to reverse a decision to bar students who had not paid fees from writing examinations.