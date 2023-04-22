Police have no mandate to inspect shop licences: Harare mayor 

Police have no mandate to inspect shop licences: Harare mayor

Harare mayor Jacob Mafume

Harare mayor Jacob Mafume has ordered the Zimbabwe Republic Police to stop harassing business operators under the guise of inspecting operating licences.

This follows a video which has gone viral of police officers confronting a businesswoman, purportedly asking for an operating licence.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the Harare City Council should use proper channels to air their grievances.

“The Harare mayor knows what to do when he has a complaint. He should write to the Police Commissioner-General,” Nyathi said when contacted for comment.

