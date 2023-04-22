Fake promises might cost Zanu PF: CCA 

0

Source: Fake promises might cost Zanu PF: CCA – The Southern Eye

Council for Churches in Africa (CCA) president Rocky Moyo

THE Council for Churches in Africa (CCA) says fake promises by the Zanu PF-led government to allocate them land for places of worship may cost the party in the upcoming elections.

The CCA, which brings together mainly Apostolic sects says at least 300 of its churches still have no permanent places of worship.

“We have nearly 300 churches registered with us and three quarters of these do not have proper places of worship. Some are worshiping from bushes and others are renting spaces which are very expensive,” Moyo said.

Moyo said government was yet to fulfil its promise to allocate them land.

“Renting a space for a church is very expensive. We also requested residential stands for pastors because it’s demeaning to see them moving from one house to the next to rent.”

According to Moyo, the Zanu PF-led government may become the biggest loser as he argued that the CCA has the largest following that any political party can only dream of.

“What the government does not realise again is that bishops have huge influence and they are followed. This (Zanu PF government) might help them gain more followers from churches which is why l am saying they should prioritise bishops as much as they prioritise chiefs,” Moyo said.

The BCC said the churches are a source of discomfort to residents as they make noise through loud music and loud hailers.

The local authority said besides the nuisance, the churches were fouling the environment as they did not have toilets, in violation of the city’s by-laws.

Related posts:

  1. Without churches, Zanu PF will not win polls: Cleric
  2. Same old grievances as Zim enters election season 
  3. University Lecturers To Undergo ZANU PF Ideological Orientation
  4. Zanu PF members run amok, attack sheriff 
  5. Feature: Can Chamisa turn the yellow movement into votes?
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *