Source: President appoints Minister and commissioners | The Herald

President Mnangagwa introduces commissioner Lauretta Marembo to Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi after a swearing in ceremony at State House today.-Picture: Tawanda Mudimu

Herald Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has today sworn-in a Minister of State in Vice President Chiwenga’s office, four commissioners for the Zimbabwe Land Commission, two for the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) and a retired judge to lead the probe of Justice Thompson James Mabhikwa.

The President presided over the swearing-in ceremony at the State House where Mr Sibangumuzi Sixtone Khumalo was sworn-in as Minister of State in the Vice President’s office.

Ms Tendai Ruth Walker was sworn-in as the Chairperson of the Land Commission. She will be deputised by Mr Abdul Gabriel Credit Nyathi, with Ms Lauretta Marembo and Phillip Sawera as the other commissioners.

Mr Rodney Simukai Kiwa and Mr Jasper Mangwana were sworn-in as Commissioners for Zec.