Source: Probe Matanga for corruption: Mliswa – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY STAFF REPORTER

NORTON legislator Temba Mliswa (Independent) has pleaded with the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga for alleged corruption and abuse of office.

In a letter dated October 20, Mliswa claimed that in December 2019, Matanga in the company of his chief staff officer (transport and logistics) Commissioner (Gift) Hlabiso, allegedly approached Croco Motors intending to purchase 80 operations vehicles without following due processes and procedures.

“In his personal capacity, CG Matanga is alleged to have asked Croco Motors to clear the 80 vehicles on customs clearance certificates under Zimbabwe Republic Police. Matanga is further alleged to have instructed Croco Motors to brand the aforementioned vehicles in the ZRP [Zimbabwe Republic Police] colours ready for collection,” the letter

read.

“During the routine inspection of Croco Motors, Zimbabwe Revenue Authority officers discovered various anomalies in the procurement process of the said vehicles and an alarm was raised.”

Mliswa said noting that his actions were not in order, Matanga allegedly attempted to institute proper tender procedures, but failed.

The Norton legislator also claimed that Matanga was involved in the purchase of two command vehicles for his subordinates at inflated costs of US$43 000 and US$66 000 each, respectively.

“These dealings ought to be fraught with irregularities and in an attempt to conceal the corruption, the police tried to engage Scanlink company entrusted to provide the vehicles to reimburse the value of the inflated amount. In full knowledge, Matanga ignored procurement processes in blatant abuse of office,” Mliswa said.

He also claimed that Matanga was the beneficiary of five residential stands in Sandton, near Westgate, which were allegedly obtained through corrupt means from a land developer.

“It is further alleged that Matanga benefited residential stands through the then mayor Herbert Gomba and as a result these allegations, is necessary for investigations (sic),” Mliswa said.

He accused Matanga, Drax International local representative Delish Nguwaya and Special Anti-Corruption Unit boss Tabani Mpofu of targeting President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s loyalists for arrest.

Mliswa’s letter was copied to Mnangagwa, his deputies Constantino Chiwenga, Kembo Mohadi, State Security minister Owen Ncube, Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe and Auditor-General Mildred Chiri, among others.