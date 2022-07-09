Source: Public Hearings on the Children’s Amendment Bill
The National Assembly’s Portfolio Committee on Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare will conduct a series of public hearings on the Children’s Amendment Bill this coming week from Monday 30th to Friday 3rd June. The Bill is available on the Veritas website [link] as is a useful commentary on the Bill by Veritas [link].
Committee members will split up into two teams so as to cover centres in every province.
The programme for the public hearings by both teams is shown in the tables [as supplied by Parliament] set out below.
PORTFOLIO COMMITTEE ON PUBLIC SERVICE, LABOUR AND SOCIAL WELFARE
PUBLIC HEARINGS ON CHILDREN’S AMENDMENT BILL (H.B. 12, 2021)
TEAM A
|Day
|TIME
|PLACE
|VENUE
|Monday 11 July
|1100-1300 hrs
|MVURWI
|Mvurwi Park
|Tuesday 12 July
|1200-1400 hrs
|BUHERA
|BSPZ Hall, Murambinda Growth Point
|Wednesday 13 July
|1100-1300 hrs
|BIKITA
|Tabudirira Secondary School
|Thursday 14 July
|1000-1200 hrs
|SILOBELA
|Ngwandu Lounges, Crossroads Business Centre
|Friday 15 July
|1000-1200 hrs
|HARARE
|Epworth Local Board Hall
|Friday 15 July
|1400-1600 hrs
|HARARE
|Dzivarasekwa 1 Hall
TEAM B
|DAY
|TIME
|PLACE
|VENUE
|Monday 11 July
|1000-1200 hrs
|HWEDZA
|Hwedza Inn
|Tuesday 12 July
|1200-1400 hrs
|CHEGUTU
|Neuso Business Centre
|Wednesday 13 July
|1400-1600 hrs
|BULAWAYO
|Stanley Hall -Makokoba
|Thursday 14 July
|1000-1200 hrs
|PLUMTREE
|Ngwizi Business Centre
|Friday 15 July
|1400-1600 hrs
|BINGA
|Pashu Business Centre
The usual rules for public hearings will apply:
All those who will be wearing military uniforms, signs of ranks, flags or badges and political party regalia will not have access to the public hearing.
The public, interested groups, organisations and individuals are invited to attend these public hearings.
The public hearings will at all times comply with the Ministry of Health and Child Care COVID-19 Regulations regarding the observing of social distancing, sanitization, temperature screening and wearing of facial masks. All members of the public are urged to observe these requirements which will be monitored by the Ministry of Health and Child Welfare teams.
Written Submissions
Written submissions and correspondences are welcome and should be addressed to:
The Clerk of Parliament
Attention: Portfolio Committee on Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare
P.O Box CY 298
Causeway, Harare
Submissions can also be made by email through: clerk@parlzim.gov.zw
