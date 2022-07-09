Public Hearings on the Children’s Amendment Bill

0

BILL WATCH PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEES SERIES 27/2022

The National Assembly’s Portfolio Committee on Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare will conduct a series of public hearings on the Children’s Amendment Bill this coming week from Monday 30th to Friday 3rd June.  The Bill is available on the Veritas website [linkas is a useful commentary on the Bill by Veritas [link].

Committee members will split up into two teams so as to cover centres in every province.

The programme for the public hearings  by both teams is shown in the tables [as supplied by Parliament] set out below.

 

PORTFOLIO COMMITTEE ON PUBLIC SERVICE, LABOUR AND SOCIAL WELFARE
PUBLIC HEARINGS ON CHILDREN’S AMENDMENT BILL (H.B. 12, 2021)

TEAM A

Day TIME PLACE VENUE
Monday 11 July 1100-1300 hrs MVURWI Mvurwi Park
Tuesday 12 July 1200-1400 hrs BUHERA BSPZ Hall, Murambinda Growth Point
Wednesday 13 July 1100-1300 hrs BIKITA Tabudirira Secondary School
Thursday 14 July 1000-1200 hrs SILOBELA Ngwandu Lounges, Crossroads Business Centre
Friday 15 July 1000-1200 hrs HARARE Epworth Local Board Hall
Friday 15 July 1400-1600 hrs HARARE Dzivarasekwa 1 Hall

TEAM B

DAY TIME PLACE VENUE
Monday 11 July 1000-1200 hrs HWEDZA Hwedza Inn
Tuesday 12 July 1200-1400 hrs CHEGUTU Neuso Business Centre
Wednesday 13 July 1400-1600 hrs BULAWAYO Stanley Hall -Makokoba
Thursday 14 July 1000-1200 hrs PLUMTREE Ngwizi Business Centre
Friday 15 July 1400-1600 hrs BINGA Pashu Business Centre

 

The usual rules for public hearings will apply:

All those who will be wearing military uniforms, signs of ranks, flags or badges and political party regalia will not have access to the public hearing.

The public, interested groups, organisations and individuals are invited to attend these public hearings.

The public hearings will at all times comply with the Ministry of Health and Child Care COVID-19 Regulations regarding the observing of social distancing, sanitization, temperature screening and wearing of facial masks.  All members of the public are urged to observe these requirements which will be monitored by the Ministry of Health and Child Welfare teams.

Written Submissions

Written submissions and correspondences are welcome and should be addressed to:

The Clerk of Parliament

Attention: Portfolio Committee on Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare

P.O Box CY 298

Causeway, Harare

Submissions can also be made by email throughclerk@parlzim.gov.zw

