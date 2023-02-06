Source: Recent Match Report – West Indies vs Zimbabwe 1st Test 2022/23 | ESPNcricinfo.com
Only 51 overs were possible in the day with rain wiping out the entire final session
Both openers raised their respective half-centuries, with the visitors reaching 112 for 0 at the end of day one.
The Bulawayo surface looked dry from the outset and with variable bounce often coming into play, both Chanderpaul and Brathwaite took the safety-first approach. Chanderpaul only got off the mark with the 19th ball he faced, although that didn’t mean he was in any trouble. In fact, he was fairly solid despite some probing Zimbabwe bowling.
The Zimbabwe bowlers kept bowling around the channel outside off, but were met with staunch defense from both batters. Even when the ball started to keep low, Brathwaite and Chanderpaul remained unfazed.
The runs came in instalments in the first session, with West Indies scoring only 54 runs in 27 overs. Zimbabwe could have struck straight after the break but the debutant wicketkeeper, Tafadzwa Tsiga, mistimed his jump. Brad Evans, also on debut, had secured Chanderpaul’s edge with a quick bouncer. Tsiga sprung to his right, but was late in getting his glove up as the ball raced away to the fence. Chanderpaul followed that up with a punchy square drive and looked much more fluent in the second session.
Soon, though, the skies opened up, early tea was taken and it did not take long for play to be called off for the rest of the day.
