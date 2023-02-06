Source: Zimbabwe Vigil Diary: 4th February 2023

At today’s Vigil outside the Embassy our activists expressed their concern at the increasing levels of violence as the elections approach. It was agreed that our best way of helping was to raise funds for our sister organisation the Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe to help ROHR members on the ground continue their voter education programme. The ROHR walk in 2022 was a very successful fundraiser and it was agreed this should be repeated on Saturday 1st April 2023. The walk will start at 9 am at Leytonstone and finish at the Vigil outside the Zimbabwe Embassy.

Thanks to those who came today: Kudzai Chikowore, Jonathan Kariwo, Philip Maponga, Locadia Meda, Margaret Munenge, Esther Munyira, Mary Muteyerwa, Fulya Felicity Turkmen and Rose Benton and special thanks to Kudzai and Locadia for bringing the Vigil paraphernalia. For photos, check: https://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/albums/72177720305774060.

Events and Notices:

Next Vigil meeting outside the Zimbabwe Embassy. Saturday 18 th February from 2 – 5 pm. We meet on the first and third Saturdays of every month. On other Saturdays the virtual Vigil will run.

ROHR Fundraising Walk for a Free, Fair and Credible Election in Zimbabwe. Saturday 1st April. ROHR UK chapter will embark on a 13-mile sponsored walk, starting at Leytonstone at 9 am and ending at the Vigil, to raise funds for voter registration mobilisation and education to ensure all eligible citizens exercise their right to vote without fear or manipulation.

The Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe (ROHR) is the Vigil's partner organisation based in Zimbabwe. ROHR grew out of the need for the Vigil to have an organisation on the ground in Zimbabwe which reflected the Vigil's mission statement in a practical way. ROHR in the UK actively fundraises through membership subscriptions, events, sales etc to support the activities of ROHR in Zimbabwe. Please note that the official website of ROHR Zimbabwe is http://www.rohrzimbabwe.org/. Any other website claiming to be the official website of ROHR in no way represents us.

The Vigil's book 'Zimbabwe Emergency' is based on our weekly diaries. It records how events in Zimbabwe have unfolded as seen by the diaspora in the UK. It chronicles the economic disintegration, violence, growing oppression and political manoeuvring – and the tragic human cost involved. It is available at the Vigil. All proceeds go to the Vigil and our sister organisation the Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe's work in Zimbabwe. The book is also available from Amazon.

is based on our weekly diaries. It records how events in Zimbabwe have unfolded as seen by the diaspora in the UK. It chronicles the economic disintegration, violence, growing oppression and political manoeuvring – and the tragic human cost involved. It is available at the Vigil. All proceeds go to the Vigil and our sister organisation the Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe’s work in Zimbabwe. The book is also available from Amazon. Facebook pages:

