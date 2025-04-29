Source: Relief in Marange as ZimParks shoots stray lion -Newsday Zimbabwe

ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo

VILLAGERS in the Mutsago area in Marange, Manicaland province, have heaved a huge sigh of relief after a stray lion, which had caused havoc in the area, was shot by rangers from the Zimbabwe Parks and Management Authority (ZimParks) on Sunday evening.

The lion is believed to have strayed from the Save Valley Conservancy and had killed four heads of cattle, prompting a swift response from ZimParks.

ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo confirmed the development yesterday, saying the lion’s nocturnal habits had hindered tracking process.

Villagers were living in fear after the lion killed four heads of cattle in almost a month.

Farawo said lions were nocturnal, making it difficult to track them down.

“We would like to extend our gratitude to the community for working with us and working closely with our team. We want to acknowledge the support received from the Mutare Rural District Council, the Civil Protection Unit, traditional leaders and councillors in the area. Through our collective efforts, we have restored peace in the area,” he said.

Manicaland province has been experiencing a high rate of stray buffaloes, resulting in the recent injury of six people, including a schoolchild.

One of the stray buffaloes was killed in Marange recently.

Three victims were attacked near Dune Primary School, in ward 28, Buhera South, while the other three, including a schoolchild, were attacked by stray buffaloes in the Mutsago area under Chief Marange.

The buffaloes are reportedly straying from Save Valley Conservancy and invade nearby villages in the two districts of Marange and Buhera.