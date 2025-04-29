Source: State agents outwitted at Artuz congress – The Southern Eye

Artuz president Obert Masaraure

THE Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union (Artuz) reportedly thwarted an attempt by State security agents to block its congress held in Jotsholo, Lupane district, Matabeleland North province.

Artuz president Obert Masaraure told Southern Eye that the congress was rescued by union lawyer Douglas Coltart, who applied for an interdict after advising the police.

He said the State agents insisted on being part of the congress, with seven officials attending the Artuz congress held at St Martin Mission.

“Delegates were not deterred and we hope the State agents delivered our unfiltered demands to President Emmerson Mnangagwa in real time,” Masaraure said.

Meanwhile, Masaraure said rural-based teachers vowed to down tools and picket at every school in the country on the opening day demanding a fair wage.

He said the union selected the venue in Matabeleland North, which is one of the provinces suffering extreme marginalisation.

Masaraure said the conference resolved to fight for the devolution of governance so that no region is left behind.

“The union vowed to fight for the fall of Harare’s supremacy, which has only served to create poverty for the majority and riches for the politically connected.

“The congress vowed to organise pickets at every school in Zimbabwe on opening day, demanding a fair wage for teachers,” he said.

Masaraure said delegates at the congress lamented the massive looting of national coffers by tenderpreneurs.

He said the Zanu PF 2030 agenda was rejected while the Private Voluntary Organisations Act was dismissed by the delegates, adding that the union was ready to defend democracy in Zimbabwe.

Masaraure said the new leadership was tasked with the mandate to grow the union and lead the fight against oppression and exploitation.

Artuz provincial co-ordinator for Matabeleland North Never Nyahunzvi said protests were the best way forward for the teachers to be recognised.

“As long as the protests are done procedurally as provided for by the law, I support legal protests over poor salaries,” he said.