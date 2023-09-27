Source: SADC holds virtual Troika meeting to discuss Zim Election report – #Asakhe – CITE

Zambia, which is the current SADC Troika Chair, convened a virtual meeting on Wednesday, where among other issues discussed the SADC Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM) report on Zimbabwe’s just ended disputed harmonised elections as well as other security challenges taking place in the region.

The opposition in Zimbabwe including concerned citizens were pressing for an urgent Extraordinary SADC Summit to settle the political challenges in the country following the flawed August 23 elections.

Zambia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation announced that Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, current Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation would convene and chair a virtual Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit on September 27, 2023.

Tanzanian President Dr Samia Suhulu Hassan – the incoming chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, Namibian President Hage Gottfried Geingob – the outgoing chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, and President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) Felix Antoine Tshisekedi attended the meeting from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

“The summit will deliberate on the security situation in eastern DRC, updates of pledged critical capabilities for the SADC mission in the DRC (SAMIDCR) and the progress made towards deployment in the eastern DRC, particularly the revised indicative budget for the SAMIDRC,” said Zambia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry in a press statement.

“It is in Zambia’s interest to support efforts towards the SADC mission in DRC in order to maintain regional peace and stability, a prerequisite for advancing intra-regional trade and investment which are critical for socio economic development.”

Zambia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said the deployment of a Brigade-size Force in support of the DRC for an initial period of 12 months, beginning on September 30, 2023 was approved at the Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit Plus SADC Troika and Force Intervention Brigade Troop Contributing Countries (FIB TCCs) and the DRC on MAy 11, 2023 in Windhoek Namibia.

“Additionally, the SADC Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM) report on the harmonised elections in Zimbabwe as well as other implementing elections in the sADC region will also be discussed and good governance are also the foundation of Zambia’s foreign policy,” said the Foreign Ministry.

The summit was preceded by another virtual Extraordinary Council of Ministers Meetings on September 27, 2023.