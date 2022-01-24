Source: Smooth sailing in ZANU PF primaries | The Herald

Zanu PF National Political Commissar Dr Mike Bimha

Joseph Madzimure

Senior Reporter

ZANU PF yesterday successfully completed primary elections for candidates to represent the party in the by-elections set for March 26.

The ruling party yesterday announced the results for National Assembly, but is yet to announce those for local authority.

Nomination Court will sit on Friday for the 28 parliamentary and 119 council seats.

Speaking at the press briefing in Harare yesterday, Zanu PF national political commissar Cde Mike Bimha said those who were elected to represent the party should work hard and represent the party well.

“We are saying the elections that we have just finished are our own internal process to determine who can represent the party in the impending elections, therefore real work starts now.

“Our candidates have to pull up their socks. They should work with the leadership in their various constituencies, administrative districts, provinces to ensure that we succeed as a party,” said Cde Bimha.

“They are representing the party. They are not contesting as individuals, they are being voted into positions on the Zanu PF ticket, therefore we need to win as a party, not as individuals.

“They have to work hard; they have to respect the leadership in their areas to ensure that we succeed as a party in the coming by-elections,” he said.

The list of winners in the local authorities will be availed in due course.

In Glen View North, Cde Martin Mambo won the right to represent the party, uncontested.

He will represent the party, in the by-election to replace the late MDC-Alliance Member of Parliament Kennedy Dinah.

In Pumula Constituency, Cde Nsingo Pumulani will represent the party in the by-election to replace former MDC-T parliamentarian Sichelesile Mahlangu who was recalled from the August House in March 2021 by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), which accused him of joining the MDC Alliance.

Cde Zalera Makari will represent the ruling party in Epworth while Cde Mavis Gumbo also won in Harare East after the recalling of Tendai Biti by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)

Some of the candidates who will represent the party in the by-elections are Cdes Chrispen Magaya – Glen Norah, Loice Magweba – Harare Central, Nobert Chikumbo – Highfield East, Emmanuel Juta – Highfield West, Oscar Nyamunokora – Kambuzuma, Marembo Taurai – Mufakose, Nobert Jinjika – St Mary’s, Esau Mupfumi – Dangamvura-Chikanga, Misheck Mugadza – Mutasa South.

In Marondera Central, Cde Ignatious Mateveke will be the party candidate while Cde Jeremiah Chiwetu will contest in Marondera East.

Cde Nyasha Masoka will represent the party in Murehwa South after the death of former Cabinet Minister and Mashonaland East provincial chairman Cde Joel Biggie Matiza.

Cde Munyaradzi Zizhou will represent Chivi South after the recall of former Zanu PF legislator Killer Zivhu.

Mwenezi East will be represented by Cde Master Makope, while Binga North will be represented by Cde Kudakwashe Mavula Munsaka

Some of the candidates who won the primary elections are Cde Musa Ncube in Tsholotsho and Gokwe Central will be represented by Cde Daveson Masvisvi to replace Cde Victor Matemadanda who was re-assigned.

In Kwekwe Central Cde John Mapurazi won uncontested after his two contestants were disqualified by the party for engaging in violence.

Mberengwa South will be represented by Cde Tasara Hungwe, while Mbizo constituency will be represented by Cde Vongaishe Mupereri.

In Mkoba, Cde William Gondo will represent the party, while Cde David Ndlovu will contest in Nkulumane Constituency. Cdes Betty Kaseke and Enerst Chagadama will represent the party in Kuwadzana and Kuwadzana East respectively.