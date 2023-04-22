Source: Son demands to spend mom’s divorce settlement –Newsday Zimbabwe

HARARE magistrate Tamara Chibindi yesterday dismissed a protection order being sought by a 30-year-old man, who wanted his mother to let him enjoy proceeds of her divorce from his father.

Samson Mhlanga told the court that his mother, Priscillah Makuyana, was chasing him away from their family home in Harare and hindering him from enjoying the benefits from his parents divorcing.

“The respondent is my biological mother. She is chasing me away from home yet me and my twin sister are the legal beneficiaries of that house as ordered by the court when she divorced my father,” he said.

He wanted the court to order her not to visit the house in question.

Makuyana opposed his son’s plea, and in response told Chibindi that the house was registered under the names of the twins so that it may not be sold to avoid conflict.

“Your worship, the house is there for every family member to use and stay, not him alone. We only agreed with his father to put the house in their name when we divorced because they were the only minors at the time,” she said.

“His problem is that he wants to rent the house out and spend the money for his pleasure. I cannot allow him to do that because all the other family members are benefiting from that house and my grandchildren as well.

“I put him through school and did everything for him to better his life, but he wants a life of parties and I, unfortunately, cannot give him that.”

The court dismissed Mhlanga’s application.