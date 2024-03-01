Source: SOS for accident victims –Newsday Zimbabwe

VILLAGERS in the Gwampa area of Lupane, Matabeleland North province, have sent an SOS appealing for assistance of six accident victims who survived a fatal head-on collision on Monday.

Four people died while several others were injured when a Toyota Quantum and a haulage truck were involved in a head-on collision.

Gwampa Society Development representative, Philani Ndlovu, yesterday said the six accident survivors were badly injured and were in need of financial support.

“We need help with the injured survivors.

“Three of them are admitted at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo and the rest at St Lukes’ in Lupane. They are badly injured,” Ndlovu said.

Ndlovu also pleaded with the authorities to urgently consider rehabilitating the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway that has turned into a death trap because of its poor state.

“The government should intervene in the revamping of the road; it is very bad. It has claimed a lot of lives. It should be urgently considered for rehabilitation,” Ndlovu said.

Ndlovu said the Gwampa community mobilised the little they had to assist the accident victims who needed more money for x-rays and further treatment.

In 2021, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga said the government was concerned about the deplorable state of the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway, which is the gateway to the country’s prime tourism destination — the Victoria Falls.

The highway also connects Zimbabwe to neighbouring Southern African Development Community countries such as Zambia, Botswana, Namibia, the DRC, Tanzania and Angola.

However, most roads are littered with potholes as a result of old age, non-repair and the recent heavy rains which were experienced in most parts of the country.

Several fatal accidents have occurred along the road as motorists try to avoid the potholes and wild animals. Haulage trucks that transport heavy loads like coal, copper and machinery destined for other Sadc countries have also been blamed for damaging the highway.