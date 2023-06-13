Supervisor in court facing 40 counts of fraud 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Washington Kasemamuriwo who is facing fraud charges arrives at Harare Magistrates courts yesterday

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Corresponden

A warehouse supervisor with CNBM International Company which specialises in selling solar products yesterday appeared in court for allegedly defrauding the company of US$37 500 by inflating quantities of products on the delivery notes.

Washington Kasemamuriwo (41) appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Munashe Chibanda facing 20 counts of theft and 20 counts of forgery and fraud. He was remanded on $600 000 bail to July 20.

Prosecuting, Mr Zororai Nkomo alleged that CNBM management conducted an investigation after receiving numerous tips of theft within the company. The management conducted an inventory checklist for September 11 2022 to April 24,2023.

They used proforma invoices generated from their quickbooks system, goods released or returned forms, receipts from the finance department and security stock books used by security personnel when they do physical stock clearance. This was to track every shipment.

Investigations revealed that Kasemamuriwo connived to steal with Kingston Nhira, who is one of the directors of Unigold Solar Installations company and would share the money. They would inflate quantities of products on the delivery notes purporting that the quantities appearing on delivery notes had been paid for, a false assertion since the extra goods had not been paid for.

Kasemamuriwo would give fake delivery notes to Nhira who would take the goods together with copies of delivery notes to the security guards and get the shipments released.

For the remaining 20 counts of fraud and forgery, the State alleged that when Kasemamuriwo took stocks from his workplace after falsifying delivery notes, he would go on to rewrite the fake delivery notes and forge signatures of personnel who had pulled the product from the warehouse and also forge signatures of the security guards on duty.

He then would endorse the actual quantities paid for on delivery notes tallying with proforma invoice and receipts issued out when payment was made.