Source: Suspected armed robbers nabbed. –Newsday Zimbabwe

Arrested armed robber

SUSPECTED armed robbers that went on rampage in the farming town of Karoi since last year have been nabbed.

They were arrested on Saturday.

Although the information was still sketchy at the time of writing, the suspects are believed to be part of a gang that robbed Karoi Energy Park Services Station on 26 December last year.

The armed robbers went away with US$51 500 in cash after breaking a safe at gunpoint while the victims were tied with ropes.

Recently there were several armed robberies that targeting businesses.

National police spokesperson Paul Nyathi was not picking up his mobile phone for confirmation.