Source: Thomas Mapfumo’s Moral Stand: A Beacon of Integrity in a Corrupt World

In a world where corruption often seems pervasive, where the lines between right and wrong blur, and where selfish interests often outweigh ethical considerations, individuals who stand firm on principles are beacons of hope. Thomas Mapfumo, the legendary Zimbabwean musician, recently exemplified such integrity when he rejected gifts worth US$500k from sources tainted with corruption.