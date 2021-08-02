Source: Tobacco farmers start registering for 2021/22 season | The Herald

Precious Manomano Herald Reporter

Latest statistics from Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB)

indicate that 14 105 farmers have so far registered to grow tobacco next

year.

Of these, 7 537 are communal farmers, 4 871 A1 farmers, 817 small scale

farmers and 880 A2 farmers.

Mashonaland Central has the highest number with 5 744 registered farmers,

followed by Mashonaland West with 5 307, Mashonaland East 1 707,

Manicaland 1 303, Midlands 31, Masvingo 13.

The sector is expecting the volumes to surpass the 200 million kilogramme

target in the next tobacco marketing season.