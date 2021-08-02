Source: Tobacco farmers start registering for 2021/22 season | The Herald
Precious Manomano Herald Reporter
Latest statistics from Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB)
indicate that 14 105 farmers have so far registered to grow tobacco next
year.
Of these, 7 537 are communal farmers, 4 871 A1 farmers, 817 small scale
farmers and 880 A2 farmers.
Mashonaland Central has the highest number with 5 744 registered farmers,
followed by Mashonaland West with 5 307, Mashonaland East 1 707,
Manicaland 1 303, Midlands 31, Masvingo 13.
The sector is expecting the volumes to surpass the 200 million kilogramme
target in the next tobacco marketing season.
COMMENTS