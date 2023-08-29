Source: Tyson raps Chissano over Mumba –Newsday Zimbabwe

SELF-EXILED former Cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere has rapped former Mozambican President Joaquim Chissano for criticising head of the Southern African Development Community Electoral Observer Mission (SEOM) Nevers Mumba for presenting an adverse preliminary statement on the August 23 harmonised elections.

Last week on Friday Mumba presented a preliminary statement from the bloc in which he highlighted various concerns noted by the SEOM during the elections.

The former Zambian vice-president ripped into the Zimbabwe Judiciary, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission and laws passed ahead of the polls.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his ruling Zanu PF party have condemned Mumba’s report.

However, Chissano speaking after a briefing with Mnangagwa said he had “never heard of” a foreign election observer mission criticising a sovereign country’s legislative framework during poll observation.

“This did not happen in my country. I was not present in all elections in southern Africa … Maybe it happened somewhere else (but), I never heard of it,” Chissano said.

However, Kasukuwere said Chissano’s statement was insincere.

“In what capacity did he come to visit Zimbabwe? He is an elder who should not take sides in Zimbabwe. He should not put himself at crossroads with the observer mission because he is a respected elder, it does not give him the right to undermine SOEM,” he said.

“We have sought an audience with him and he is not available. Why does he think Zimbabwe belongs to Mnangagwa? His friendship with ED is legendary but we take grave exception to him poking his nose in our issues. Either, he becomes an honest broker or he risks dragging himself into the chaos.”

Kasukuwere said Chissano should avail himself to help Zimbabwe overcome Mnangagwa’s corrupt and cruel administration.

“He (should listen) to all the people being affected by his friends’ cruel rule and tribalism. This is unprecedented behaviour by a senior regional leader,” he said.