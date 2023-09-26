Source: UDCORP land deals raise stink –Newsday Zimbabwe

MANAGEMENT at the Urban Development Corporation (UDCORP) has touched off a storm after the government entity allegedly sold land at Knockmalloch Farm to Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) and Zimnat pension funds without going through the required competitive bidding process, NewsDay has learnt.

The company allegedly sold 10 and 41 hectares of land to Zimra and Zimnat, respectively, without following tender processes. The land developer is said to be expecting payment this week.

By law public entities are required to undertake a competitive bidding process when disposing of huge pieces of land to the public to ensure fairness, transparency and the best possible value for the asset.

In response to inquiries last week, UDCORP chief executive officer Joey Shumbamhini, however, insisted that the stands at Knockmalloch Farm, in Norton, were available to anyone who wanted to buy them.

“UDCORP is selling Knockmalloch stands to corporates and individuals. The stands are open to everyone, be it individuals or corporations.

“Stands are part of the business stock which we sell in the open market. Those who wish to purchase stands under Knockmalloch project are free and encouraged to approach UDCORP,” he said.

However, it is alleged that UDCORP overlooked the regulations by headhunting Zimra and Zimnat pension funds in selling the land.

A whistleblower said the disposal of public land to Zimra and Zimnat pension funds without putting it to tender was a clear violation of procurement laws. “This alarming revelation raises concerns about transparency, accountability and potential acts of corruption within the corporation,” said the source.

“The lack of transparency raises questions about the motives behind these transactions and whether any illegal incentives may have contributed to breaching established procedures.”

The whistleblower urged the government to investigate the parastatal over the deal which he said could also open a can of worms at UDCORP.

“To preserve the integrity and credibility of public institutions, it is crucial that investigations are conducted promptly and impartially,” the whistleblower said.

“Only through such actions can the responsible parties be held accountable and measures put in place to prevent similar transgressions in the future.”

The company was recently also accused of duping its Knockmalloch housing scheme clients of an estimated US$6 million in stand deposits.