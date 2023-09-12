Source: Varun to introduce new beverage lines next year -Newsday Zimbabwe

Varun Beverages Zimbabwe (Private) Limited is in discussions to introduce new world-class beverage lines early next year as it seeks to scale up production and regional exports, NewsDay Business has learnt.

Varun Beverages Zimbabwe is a subsidiary of the Indian-based Varun Beverages Limited, which manufactures, bottles and distributes beverages. The holding company is the second largest bottling company of the American multinational food, snack and beverage firm, PepsiCo.

In a statement yesterday, VBZPL said since coming onto the market in 2018 it now had solid production, distribution, innovation and marketing capabilities due to its access to the global operation.

“Varun Beverages Zimbabwe believes that the best quality products, which are sold internationally, should be priced low for the consumers of Zimbabwe, to give them value for money. Varun Beverages, with its reasonable price has the love and support of the people of Zimbabwe and today we have massive production capacity,” it said.

“The plant was inaugurated by His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa in 2018 under the vision of His Excellency that Zimbabwe is open for investment.”

The company said the plant started with one production line and today has nine production lines and it is planning to invest further in early 2024.

“Senior leadership is in discussion to put up more production lines to introduce world-class fruity juices, dairy blend juices, sports drinks and additional high speed carbonated drink lines in early 2024, to support the growing demand of people of Zimbabwe and unlock export opportunities to a few neighbouring countries,” it said.

Varun Beverages Zimbabwe revealed that it has begun testing the new products to assess consumer tastes and preferences, by importing the products before it makes the massive investment in a state-of-the-art plant.

These products will be produced using the latest world-class technology and expertise.

“DAIMA Fruit Juice is made available in a 500ml pack at the prevailing prices on the market in spite of the high cost of imports. The plan is to drop the prices to less than half once they launch the local production facility. Shakerz is another 500ml product introduced to meet the milkshake needs of the Zimbabwean consumer on a test-market basis,” the company said.

“There are a few more milk drinks and flavoured milk that will be introduced on a test-market basis, within the next few months, prior to the launch of Varun Beverages plant in Zimbabwe, to ensure the consumers of Zimbabwe get what they expect from the international quality options that Varun Beverages can offer this summer.”

Varun Beverages Zimbabwe said it would continue to adopt the policy of low price, low company margins and its market position of best-in-class products at most affordable prices.

“Varun Beverages will continue to challenge the pricing to extend the benefits to the wonderful consumers of Zimbabwe by ensuring the cost leadership using scale of operation in Zimbabwe and globally and innovation to pass the value to the consumers of Zimbabwe,” it added.