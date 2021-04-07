Source: Vendors continue to defy regulations | The Herald

Fruit and second hand clothes vendors sell their wares and products at Mupedzanhamo intersection, blocking traffic in Mbare yesterday. – Picture: Memory Mangombe

Herald Correspondent

While the informal sector was allowed to reopen last month, it had to obey the lockdown public health rules yet vendors have now flooded Mbare Musika and surrounding streets and are not following social distancing or sanitisation rules.

The relaxation of the lockdown resulted in a massive return to a “business as usual” syndrome among vendors in Mbare.

Yesterday at Mbare Musika and Mupedzanhamo few vendors were even attempting to follow lockdown regulations, except the wearing of masks.

With the controllable markets full, many vendors have encroached into Remembrance Drive and Cripps Road and some are selling their wares near dumpsites which have mushroomed in the city’s oldest suburb.

Lovemore Mapaputsi, who was selling second-hand clothes, said he used the roadside opposite Mupedzanhamo Market as the market had been turned into a parking lot.

“I was failing to make ends meet and I was happy when the lockdown was relaxed so now I can conduct my business,” he said.

Another vendor, Linnet Zhou said she was aware of Covid-19 and the lockdown, but she has to make ends meet.

City of Harare corporate communications manager Mr Michael Chideme said council was making endless efforts to remove all illegal vendors from the streets. Vendors had to operate at designated areas under the stipulated Covid-19 health guidelines.