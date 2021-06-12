Source: Veteran ZDF chaplain calls it a day | The Herald

Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander General Philip Sibanda receives a gift from retiring army Chaplain General, Colonel Joseph Nyakudya (middle) at a farewell ceremony at the Zimbabwe National Defence University in Mazowe yesterday. Looking on is head of strategic and corporate affairs at Nyaradzo Group, Mr Batsirai Simango.

Columbus Mabika–Herald Reporter

The first Chaplain General of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Colonel Joseph Nyakudya, retired yesterday with ZDF Commander General Phillip Sibanda presiding over his farewell lunch at the Zimbabwe Defence University.

Col Nyakudya served the ZDF for 34 years having joined in 1987 as a chaplain and then rising in rank until he became chaplain general.

Apart from his military duties he has continued with his pastoral and evangelical duties in various communities with Apostolic Faith Mission.

Speaking during the luncheon held at Zimbabwe Defence University, General Sibanda said Col Nyakudya was an exemplary, loyal and devoted servant who served his country to the full.

“We are gathered here to celebrate and honour of service from an exemplary cadre who dedicated his life full to serve his country. He contributed immensely to the spiritual well-being of members of the ZDF and their dependants through counselling of members and their families and ministering to their needs.”

Gen Sibanda said Col Nyakudya was instrumental in the formation of the ZDF funeral parlour which now also carters for VIPs and national heroes.

In his farewell speech, Col Nyakudya thanked the ZDF for affording him a chance to serve his country.

“Serving my country through the ZDF in the ministry of God has been my greatest achievement on earth. I thank the organisation for according me this opportunity,” he said.

His aunt, Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission Chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo, described him as a loving, committed person.

His wife, Claudia Nyakudya ,said he was a hard worker. Colonel Nyakudya is not planning on resting in his retirement a he is now joining Nyaradzo Group.