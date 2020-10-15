Source: VP Mohadi sees off envoys | The Herald

Vice President Kembo Mohadi (second from right) poses for a picture with, from left, Ambassadors Johannes Tomana, Nancy Saungweme and Charity Charamba at Munhumutapa Offices in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Memory Mangombe

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

VICE President Kembo Mohadi yesterday saw off three ambassadors-designate recently appointed by President Mnangagwa to represent Zimbabwe.

Envoys are expected to advance the engagement and re-engagement drive in pursuit of the Vision 2030 economic agenda.

Since the coming in of the Second Republic, ambassadors have been challenged to drive the agenda in line with the “Zimbabwe is Open for Business” mantra.

Ambassadors Charity Charamba who is going to Zambia, Johannes Tomana deployed to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Nancy Saungweme who is headed for Malawi — paid a courtesy call on VP Mohadi.

The Vice President addressed journalists after a closed door meeting with the envoys, who are expected to soon start their tours of duty at their respective diplomatic postings.

“We are here to send off three of our ambassadors who will be representing us in Zambia, Malawi and DRC.

“They have come here for a courtesy call, to tell me that they are leaving and they will be paying another courtesy call on His Excellency. They have gone through their induction and they will be leaving soon.”

“We hope they are going to represent us very well and I think we will have excellent relations with those countries. We always had good relations with these countries,” said VP Mohadi.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo is leading Zimbabwe’s charm offensive of re-engagement with countries who used to be hostile to Zimbabwe.

In separate interviews after their courtesy call on VP Mohadi, the envoys pledged to advance economic diplomacy.

“The thrust of our Government now is that we are moving from political diplomacy to economic diplomacy, so as an ambassador I am going there to promote good cordial relations that are already exist between Zambia and Zimbabwe. I will also push COMESA (Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa) issues, and also identify possible markets for companies in Zimbabwe as well as invite investment back home,” said Ambassador Charamba.

Ambassador Saungweme said: “I will try to make sure that trade between Zimbabwe and Malawi is improved. I will try to improve the economic situation of Zimbabwe through relations with these two countries.”

“The main task for deployment is to go and open up markets. I am told there are Zimbabweans doing business there, but the idea is to open up a full spectrum of possibilities so that Zimbabweans tap into the vast market in the DRC,” said Ambassador Tomana.