RBZ dismisses reports of local US$ RTGS accounts 

0

Source: RBZ dismisses reports of local US$ RTGS accounts | The Herald

RBZ dismisses reports of local US$ RTGS accounts

Herald Reporter
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has dismissed social media reports that banks are opening new accounts referred to as “local USD RTGS transactions”, describing the reports as “false and misleading”, basically because there were already systems in place for both local and foreign payments in US dollars.

The bank noted that when the multicurrency system was put in place in 2009, there were problems of settling US dollar transactions within the local market until the RBZ put in place a system to settle such payments.

The system allows the movement of US dollars across banks for local transactions. But payments outside Zimbabwe are done through banks, the authorised dealers, and these banks have to follow the requirements of knowing their customer, do customer due diligence and comply with other procedures and processes.

Related posts:

  1. CiZC castigates RBZ farm mechanisation scandal 
  2. Editorial Comment: Forex, price stability need private sector buy-in
  3. Zim set to lose $1 billion in potential revenue
  4. Gono: GNU days were the best
  5. Forex auction allotments top US$30m 
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *