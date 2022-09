Source: Warrant of arrest for Makomborero Haruzivishe –Newsday Zimbabwe

Makomborero Haruzivishe

A Harare magistrate Taurai Manuwere has issued a warrant of arrest for Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Makomborero Haruziviishe after he failed to appear.

Haruziviishe is accused of participating in an illegal protest and violating Covid-19 regulations.

More to follow…