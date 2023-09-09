WATCH | Zimbabwe’s 2023 election labelled ‘the worst’ emphasising a deep lack of democracy

The Zimbabwe elections held on 23 and 24 August delivered a contested outcome, with none of the independent monitoring bodies prepared to endorse them as free and fair. The Democratic Governance and Rights Unit, the Catholic Parliamentary Liaison Office, and the Hanns Seidel Foundation hosted a roundtable discussion on Friday unpacking the environment under which the election was held; the implications of the outcome for the SADC region and for South Africa in particular; and possible scenarios for democracy and governance in Zimbabwe in the immediate future.#News24Video