Source: We’ll investigate basic goods scarcity: Govt –Newsday Zimbabwe

GOVERNMENT says it needs more time to investigate the disappearance of basic goods in supermarkets and retail shops.

During a question-and-answer session in the National Assembly, Mpopoma-Mzilikazi legislator Charles Moyo (Citizens Coalition for Change) asked what measures government had put in place to curtail the disappearance of basic commodities from supermarkets as well as stabilising prices in both local and foreign currencies.

Leader of government business in Parliament, Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi (pictured) said the ministry would analyse the situation to verify whether goods are actually disappearing from shop shelves.

“This is extremely specific and it needs me to interrogate it to have the relevant ministry doing an analysis of whether goods are disappearing, whether there is an impact that has happened because of the budget,” Ziyambi said.

“Once they do that analysis, we will be able to inform the government to make the necessary interventions.

“I admit what he is saying may be very correct, but I cannot answer that without specific evidence that this has happened because of this and therefore, there is need for an intervention.”

According to the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency’s latest data on monthly prices released recently, the minimum amount required for a single person to buy enough food to meet their basic needs rose to ZWL$155 360,39 in January from ZWL$106 696,52 in December last year.