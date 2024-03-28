Source: WestProp’s CFO appointed Zim CEO Network president –Newsday Zimbabwe

“I am thrilled to inform you that, after careful consideration and an extensive search process, the members of the network and clients have selected you as the new Zimbabwe CEO Network president because of your proven leadership skills, vast experience in the industry, and innovative vision,” Matsika said.

WESTPROP chief finance officer (CFO) Simbarashe Kadye has been appointed president of the Zimbabwe CEO Network with the mandate to steer the network “through a rapidly evolving industry landscape”.

CEO Network executive director Tafadzwa Matsika made the announcement through a letter to Kadye.

He challenged Kadye to use his skills to revitalise the organisation as the appointment “comes at a crucial time as we navigate through a rapidly evolving industry landscape”.

The WestProp executive was appointed owing to his “deep understanding of market dynamics, together with his strategic mindset”.

He has been tasked to enhance the network’s image, professional outlook, drive business development and ensure high standards of service delivery.

Kadye accepted the challenge and promised to be a team player in achieving set targets.

The Zimbabwe CEO Network is an exclusive CEO peer group that provides opportunities for learning and development.