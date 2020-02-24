Source: Zanu PF moves to solve Goromonzi circus | Newsday (News)

Top Zanu PF leaders from Mashonaland East province on Saturday descended on Goromonzi South to solve disharmony among members, which had resulted in the party having shaky structures.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

The meeting was organised by the youth league, which told the top officials, led by provincial chairperson Joel Biggie Matiza, that all was not well in the district, accusing the leadership of failing to work with the youths to strengthen the party in the area.

The youths also highlighted how political bigwigs in the constituency were thwarting their efforts to acquire land, among other projects, as well as ensuring that some of their members were even arrested under the instruction of the leaders.

Addressing members in Caledonia, Matiza said there was need for discipline among party members to ensure that they reclaim the seat in the next election.

“Discipline in the party is all what we want. (If) there is a gap, we become weak in Parliament because of this. I have heard the issue of land barons and weak leadership in this area, we are going to look into that and ensure unity prevails for the good of the party,” he said.

There was drama before the meeting, as some of the youths barred top leaders from leaving the venue demanding to have their concerns heard.

The youths also verbally attacked former Cabinet minister Petronella Kagonye, accusing her of blocking their projects.

Matiza said the party was going to work with Goromonzi Rural District Council on the issue of residential stands.

Goromonzi South was under Zanu PF until in the last election when it was snatched by the opposition party MDC.

The Zanu PF party had a record breaking 13 candidates during its primary election, a move that denoted the state of the party in the constituency.

