Zanu PF supporters throng Epworth for title deeds 

BUSINESS was brought to a standstill in Epworth in the capital where President Emmerson Mnangagwa was doling out title deeds to Zanu Pf supporters.

Inter Africa and Trip Trans buses were among some of the private commuter transporters that ferried Zanu PF supporters from across the city to Epworth.

Transport mogul Bishop Leonard Mukumba said they always want to partner the government in developmental projects.

“We have always partnered the government in developmental project and the people who are going to the rally with our President are not paying,” Mukumba said

Mnangagwa issued title deeds to Epworth residents.

Masimerembwa said the party is ready for the 2023 elections.

