Source: Zanu PF tops in human rights violations -Newsday Zimbabwe

The Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) says it recorded 188 cases of human rights violations in February up from 154 registered in the previous month.

According to the latest ZPP report, Zanu PF continued to top the list of human rights violators among political parties and other actors with a record 54,8%.

“22 of the cases included violations of the right to equality and non-discrimination. There were 12 cases of harassment and intimidation, seven violations associated with displacement of people, five cases of assault, four cases involving theft, and four cases of malicious damage to property,” part of the report read.

Cases of intra-party violence were recorded in the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) while the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) made up 8,36% of the perpetrators in February.

“Other perpetrators affiliated to parties such as the CCC and Mthwakazi also contributed to the recorded perpetrators, which stood at 7,3% and 0,3%, respectively. Sadly, traditional leaders were also perpetrators of human rights violations, contributing 5,7%,” the report read.

“There were 1 833 victims of human rights violations in February, 48,9% of whom were women and 51,1% were men. 0,9% of the female victims were persons with disabilities, while men with disabilities constituted 0,7.”

According to the report, Masvingo recorded the largest number of violations compared to other provinces.

“Other provinces recorded high numbers of human rights violations such as Manicaland 31 and Mashonaland Central 29,” the report said.

“Harare and Mashonaland East both recorded 21 human rights violations while 20 cases were recorded in Mashonaland West. In the Midlands, the cases dropped from 28 in January to 19 in the reporting month, while Bulawayo also recorded a lower number of cases, from nine in the previous month to six.”

“Matabeleland South recorded the same number of five violations while Matabeleland North dropped from six last month to two in February,” said the report.

ZPP said it continued to monitor and document human rights violations occurring across the country.

The human rights watchdog called on the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission, ZRP and other government institutions to execute their constitutional mandates to investigate and prosecute perpetrators and end impunity.