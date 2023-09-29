ZB bank money heist kingpins convicted

Story by Fungai Jachi

THREE men who were part of the 2021 Chinhoyi highway money heist where ZB bank lost more than US$2 million have been convicted.

It is the end of the road for Shadreck Njowa and his two accomplices; Tendai Zuze and Neverson Mwamuka who were found guilty of staging one of the biggest robberies in the country.

The three were convicted after a full trial with the state proving that ZB bank employee Njowa was the mastermind of the robbery before roping in his accomplices.

The trio hijacked a cash-in-transit vehicle that was distributing money at various ZB bank branches and got away with US$2.7 million in cash.

The trio will be sentenced next week.

Four other individuals have been acquitted for lack of evidence linking them to the robbery.

Meanwhile, the trial of jailed socialite, Felistas Murata popularly known as “Mai TT” on social media which was set to kick off this Friday has once again been postponed after State witnesses failed to show up.

Murata, who is in jail for another crime, is accused of defrauding a Harare businesswoman of US$10 000.

The matter was postponed to the 6th of October.