Another lithium processing plant built in Goromonzi 

Minister Aplonia Munzverengwi

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

Shengxiang Investments (PVT) Limited has completed the construction and installation of a lithium processing plant at their site in Goromonzi district and already conducted a trial run of 1 000 tonnes of lithium salts.

This week, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East Dr Aplonia Munzverengwi toured the processing plant to appreciate the construction process as well as the challenges the company might be facing.

She was accompanied by senior Government officials from the province.

“We are here today at the Shengxiang processing plant in Goromonzi,” said Dr Munzverengwi. “This development here is a result of the engagement and re-engagement programme by our President Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa. These are results of ease of doing business.

“This company was registered in mid-2023 and today they have installed a complete processing plant which can process up to 1 000 tonnes per day. Yes, it is smaller than Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe (PLZ), but at the end of the day, whatever is being produced here will complement what Prospect is producing.”

Dr Munzverengwi said there were several challenges raised by the company and she will then look into them.

“We are hoping to have more companies coming to our province so that more of our people can get employment,” she said.

“We were told that there is a serious water challenge at this site, so today I brought some engineers including our provincial engineer from the Zimbabwe National Water Authority. Without water, the company cannot process the lithium.

“This company comes in handy to other miners who are mining lithium, but cannot process it. So we are hoping to have as many companies in the province as possible.”

Assistant general manager Paul Qu said his company would continue to grow and create employment for the local people.

His wish was to see the water challenge addressed.

Speaking at the same occasion, the director of operations Mr Terrence Ncube said once addressed, they could process without any hurdles.

“As we stand here, we have completed our first phase of the processing plant and have already done a trial run of 1 000 tonnes,” he said.

“Our main challenge is the availability of water. So, we have engaged Government over the issue and we want to appreciate the visit by Minister Munzverengwi, to try and address this water challenge that we face.”