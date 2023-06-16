Source: Zesa, police joint operation nets transformer vandals –Newsday Zimbabwe

File pic: Damaged electrical transformer

Police in Harare this week arrested four suspects in Epworth who are linked to a syndicate that vandalised a Zesa Holdings transformer at Wengi Farm, Zanadu in Concession, Mashonaland Central province.

The suspects were nabbed on Thursday this week.

According to Zesa, the police crack team adopted a “Snowball Approach” before nabbing Edison Mubhawu aka Khedha (38) from Chief Nyamukunga, Nyamhunga village, Solomon Bambiko (35) aka Blackie, Lameck Magwenzi (38), and Solomon Gideon from Epworth.

Zesa general manager (loss control), Festo Madembo said the power company would continue to work in collaboration with the State security agents and National Prosecuting Authority to ensure they apprehend vandals and their sponsors.

He described the vandals as economic saboteurs.

“We applaud citizens who assist with vital information that helps in both recovering and arrest of culprits. Zimbabweans are encouraged to report anyone they see vandalising national infrastructure to the nearest police station,” he said.

Zesa has intensified the “Musabe Magetsi” operation in collaboration with the police.

“One has to monitor the situation, the other one has to go up the transformer, draining of oil also requires manpower and there are also transport operators and vehicle owners who are identified and incorporated into these criminal syndicates as seen overtime,” Zesa said in a statement.

“Laws against vandalism have been tightened and deterrent sentences have and will continue to be imposed on those who vandalise and steal electricity infrastructure and systems as the government broadens power generation and distribution across the country.”