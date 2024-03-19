Source: Zim crime rate surges -Newsday Zimbabwe

ZIMBABWE has recorded a 21,5% jump in crime to 221 596 from 182 427 previously recorded in the last quarter, latest Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) figures have revealed.

The national crime rate also went up to 1 459,9 per 100 000 people from 1 201,8 reported in the previous quarter.

ZimStat publishes statistics on crime levels and trends in Zimbabwe based on police-recorded crime data, collected on a monthly basis. Recorded crime figures exclude crimes that have not been reported to the police.

Presenting the 2023 fourth quarter crime statistics report, ZimStat manager-social statistics Tinashe Mwadiwa said there were 326 cases of intentional homicide recorded in the fourth quarter.

“The police recorded 221 596 offences over the period October to December 2023. This represents a 21,5% increase from 182 427 offences recorded in the third quarter,” Mwadiwa said.

“The national crime rate was 1 459,9 per 100 000 people, an uptick from 1 201,8 per 100 000 observed in the previous quarter.

“Assaults and threats category was the most frequent act causing harm or intending to cause harm to the person. The rate for assaults and threats stood at 195,9 per 100 000 population.”

Mwadiwa said there were 37 602 cases of theft recorded in the fourth quarter, indicating a rate of 247,7 per 100 000 population.

“The unlawful acts involving alcohol, tobacco or other controlled substances category was the most prevalent act involving controlled drugs or other psychoactive substances.”

According to the ZimStat report, unlawful acts involving alcohol, tobacco or other controlled substances stood at 4 886 a rate of 32,2 per 100 000 population.

Mwadiwa said there were 3 235 cases of fraud and 48 cases of corruption recorded, representing crime rates of 21,3 and 0,3 per 100 000 population, respectively.

“There were 3 091 cases of sexual violence recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing a crime rate of 20,4 per 100 000 population.

“The number of offences recorded under Other acts against public order, authority and provisions of the State’ was 7 548, translating to a crime rate of 49,7 per 100 000 population.

“During the 2023 fourth quarter, 88 967 cases of non-injurious traffic violations were recorded resulting in a crime rate of 586,1 per 100 000 population.”

On prison admissions and discharge statistics, Mwadiwa said at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, there were 23 017 prisoners in prison facilities throughout the country.

“Among the 23 017 prisoners held in Zimbabwe’s prisons, 17 050 (74,1%) were sentenced and 5 967 (25,9%) were unsentenced,” he said.

“Of 22 336 male prisoners, 16 666 (74,5%) were and sentenced and 5 700 (25,5%) were unsentenced. Among the 651 female prisoners, 384 (59%) were sentenced and 267 (41%) were unsentenced.”

Of the 13 806 prisoners who were discharged from prison, 6 699 (48,5%) were sentenced and 7 107 (51,5%) were unsentenced.

“The highest proportion of both new male and female prisoners were aged between 25-29, followed by those aged between 20 to 24. It can be observed that after the age group 25 to 29, the number of new prisoners decreases with increasing age,” he added.