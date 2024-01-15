Source: Zim eyes Spanish tourism market | ZBC NEWS

ZIMBABWE is eyeing to tap into the Spanish tourism market as it takes part in the 44th edition of the International Tourism Trade Fair (FITUR) in Madrid, Spain, from the 24th to the 28th of this month.

The Zimbabwe delegation led by the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry is expected to be part of the over 100 000 delegates at one of the biggest annual trade shows set for Spain.

The International Tourism Trade Fair (FITUR) presents an opportunity for stakeholders to discuss the year’s priority areas and provide an ideal setting for the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) to share its preliminary assessment of international tourism for this year.

Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Honourable Barbara Rwodzi speaks on the key priorities for Zimbabwe as it participates at the conference.

“Zimbabwe is determined to invest in the Spanish market which has great potential to increase revenue from visitations to Zimbabwe. In line with this, Zimbabwe has appointed a Tourism Attache who is based in France to further destination presence and promotion within the Spanish and Portuguese markets.

“We want to position and profile Zimbabwe as a destination of choice for the Spanish Market as well as the European market at large. We also want to conduct bilateral meetings with the UNWTO to seek support for our Tourism projects. The essence to note is that we have expressed interest in having a Tourism Academy.

“It is a programme that the UNWTO is spearheading in different regions of the continents and we have applied that we can have one for the southern region in Africa at Victoria Falls. We also intend to host the first-ever Africa Gastronomy Conference as we have done a lot of work around Gastronomy spearheaded by our Patron the First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa,” said Minister Rwodzi.

Six tourism operators will be exhibiting at the Zimbabwean stand during the five-day International Tourism Trade Fair.

Running under the theme: “Accessible and Sustainable Tourism”, the Expo seeks to promote social, environmental, and corporate governance responsibilities in the tourism industry.