Source: Zim urged to abolish death penalty -Newsday Zimbabwe

GLOBAL human rights defender, Amnesty International has called on Zimbabwe to join 111 progressive nations which have abolished the death penalty as it constitutes the worst form of punishment against humanity.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has publicly denounced the death penalty, but has not taken steps to ensure amendment of the Constitution so that it is in sync with international law.

In a statement to commemorate the International Day against the Death Penalty which is held annually on October 10, Amnesty International said: “Torture and other forms of ill-treatment are prohibited under international law including under the Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.”

Amnesty International Zimbabwe executive director Lucia Masuka said: “The world is moving away from the death penalty as 111 countries constituting most of the world’s States have now abolished the death penalty for all crimes. There should be no place for the penalty in our society.”

The Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum said the death penalty undermined human dignity and violated the State’s human rights obligations.

“Government should adhere to international human rights best practices, standards and principles relating to the rights of persons deprived of their liberty and demonstrate such willingness and commitment by immediately refraining from fast-tracking enactment of repressive legislation aimed at constricting what is left of the civic and political space in Zimbabwe.”

Legal think-tank Veritas proposed retrial of all inmates sentenced to death in a model law presented as part of its latest push for the abolishment of the death sentence in Zimbabwe.