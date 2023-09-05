Source: Zimbabwe Community in South Africa seeks help to locate family of Joburg fire victim – #Asakhe – CITE

The Zimbabwe Community in South Africa is struggling to locate the family of one Zimbabwean who died in a fire that broke out in a Johannesburg building last week.

The fire, which occurred on August 31, 2023, claimed the lives of at least 77 people, including the Zimbabwean national. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Zimbabwe Community in South Africa has been working with the South African authorities to identify the victims of the fire and to locate their families. However, they have not been able to find the family of the Zimbabwean national.

“We are told that one Zimbabwean has been identified but we have not been able to locate the family of that person,” said Nicholas Ngqabutho Mabhena, Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Community in South Africa on This Morning on Asakhe.

Mabhena said the majority of people who died were South Africans and Malawians.

“Some Malawians were buried on Sunday night because they are Muslim.”

He added, “We are yet to see whether some bodies are going to be transported but we do not have the exact number in terms of the breakdown of their nationalities because some require DNA test to be done.”